Police looking for missing Indianapolis mother

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for help finding 23-year-old Phoebe J. Sickles. The Indianapolis mother has been missing since dropping off her three children with relatives on June 14.

Sickles is described as 5’7" tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen on June 16 in an apartment near the intersection of Thompson Road and South East Street on the south side of Indianapolis.

Police say Sickles has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.