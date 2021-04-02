Police looking for missing Bloomington man

Owen Busey is described as 5’8” and 130 pounds, with medium-length curly brown hair and hazel eyes.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police are asking for help finding a missing 23-year-old man. Owen Busey was last seen at his home in the Park Ridge East neighborhood of Bloomington.

Busey is described as 5’8” and 130 pounds, with medium0length curly brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants, a light jacket, and white athletic shoes.

He was reportedly seen walking along South Shore Drive near Lake Lemon around 2:30 p.m. Feb. 2, but he hasn't been seen or heard from since. His family said Owen Busey could be at risk because of his mental state and not being dressed for the weather.