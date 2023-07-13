Police looking for 2 people in Anderson homicide investigation

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police are looking for two people in a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in a home last month.
Around 10:30 p.m. on June 27, officers responded to the 1000 block of West 13th Street, near Madison Avenue, to investigate after a man, identified by police as 41-year-old Timothy E. Kates, was found dead inside a home.
Anderson police have identified 38-year-old Roger Rodriguez Jr. and 30-year-old Demarcus S. Davis as persons of interest in the death of Kates.
Police said Rodriguez and Davis should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on the incident or the whereabouts of Roger Rodriguez is asked to contact Anderson Police Department Detective Travis Thompson at 765-648-6743. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.