Police looking for 2 people in Anderson homicide investigation

Officers responded to a home in the 100 block of West 13th Street, near Madison Avenue, around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police are looking for two people in a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in a home last month.

Around 10:30 p.m. on June 27, officers responded to the 1000 block of West 13th Street, near Madison Avenue, to investigate after a man, identified by police as 41-year-old Timothy E. Kates, was found dead inside a home.

Anderson police have identified 38-year-old Roger Rodriguez Jr. and 30-year-old Demarcus S. Davis as persons of interest in the death of Kates. 

Police said Rodriguez and Davis should be considered armed and dangerous.

Credit: Anderson Police Department

Anyone with information on the incident or the whereabouts of Roger Rodriguez is asked to contact Anderson Police Department Detective Travis Thompson at 765-648-6743. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

