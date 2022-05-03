Police issue Silver Alert for woman missing from northwest Indiana

Geraldine Wolff was last seen Tuesday afternoon and is believed to be in danger.

CEDAR LAKE, Ind. — Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert in the search for a missing Cedar Lake woman.

Police are investigating the disappearance of 48-year-old Geraldine Wolff. She is 48 years old, stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.

Wolff has blond hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a Chicago Cubs t-shirt, blue jeans and white Converse shoes. She was driving a gray 2004 Toyota Corolla with Indiana license plate NGK230.

She was last seen in Cedar Lake around 1:45 p.m. on May 3. She is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Cedar Lake is about 140 miles northwest of Indianapolis in Lake County.

If you have any information, contact the Cedar Lake Police Department at 219-374-5416 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.