Police cancel Silver Alert for man missing from Wabash

WABASH, Ind. — UPDATE: Police canceled the Silver Alert after Mr. Day was found.

Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert in the search for a man missing from northern Indiana.

Wabash police are investigating the disappearance of John Day, 89. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has white hair and blue eyes.

He is driving a red 2008 Chevrolet Silverado with Indiana license plate D220AD.

Day is missing from Wabash and was last seen on Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have information, contact the Wabash Police Department at 260-563-9223 or 911.

(Editor's note: This story was updated after police provided a different photo and age for John Day.)

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.