The crash happened on SR 28 west of Elwood around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — State police are investigating a fatal crash in Tipton County.

INDOT reports SR 28 is closed in both directions just west of Elwood due to the crash, which involves a semi. The crash happened around 11 p.m. Thursday.

No further details about the crash are available at this time.