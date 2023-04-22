Police investigating after body pulled from White River in Indianapolis

Officers were called on a report of a body discovered around 12:30 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Fire Department dive team helped pull the body out of the White River Saturday afternoon.

The investigation is taking place not far from Riverside Park on the northwest side.

Police were called on a report of a body discovered in the water around 12:30 p.m.

13News is working to get more details, including the person's identity and how they ended up in the water.