Shelbyville police investigate report of attempted abduction of child

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — Police in Shelbyville have asked for help from the public in the investigation of an apparent abduction attempt.

In a Facebook post, the police department said it happened at Morrison Park on Friday, May 12.

A department spokesperson said a 12-year-old told them "a male grabbed him by the wrist and attempted to pull him away."

The male fled when the youth yelled. Police were in the area at about the same time but were unable to find the man.

According to the spokesperson, the suspect is in his 20s with a thin build, has medium-length hair and multiple facial piercings. He was wearing a red shirt and grey sweatpants.

Investigators are looking for people who may have had cameras in the area at the time of the incident, particularly in alleys around the park.

If you have recordings to share or if you see a person matching the suspect's description, you're asked to contact the Shelbyville Police Department.