Gunshot fired during disturbance at Beech Grove Walmart

Officers said no one was hurt by the gunshot but a person who intervened in the fight suffered minor injuries.

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Police are investigating after gunfire erupted during a fight at a south side Walmart Wednesday night.

According to Beech Grove Deputy Chief Robert Mercuri, officers were sent to the store at 4650 S. Emerson Ave. just before 9 p.m. on reports of a disturbance inside.

There was an argument between two females, Mercuri said. During the fight, someone pulled out a gun and fired a shot.

No one was struck by the gunfire.

A person who intervened in the fight was treated for minor injuries not related to the gunfire.

Police are investigating whether the women involved in the fight were acquainted with one another. They were being detained while officers conducted an investigation.