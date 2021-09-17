Police investigate fight, possible gunfire around Beech Grove High School

It happened after a Friday night football game at the school.

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Police are investigating after the sound of gunfire was reported amid a disturbance Friday evening outside Beech Grove High School

Police told 13News a fight occurred in a locker room after a football game at the school. The altercation eventually resumed outside the school.

During the disturbance, police said the sound of what may have been gunfire was reported. Officers haven't found the origin of the shots and said they may have come from off school property.

No one was hurt.

An after-game dance at the school was canceled after the incident.