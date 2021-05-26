Police investigate east Indy shooting that left three injured

One of the victims is in critical condition, according to police.

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were injured - one critically - in a shooting incident on the east side of Indianapolis.

It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 3700 block of North Shadeland Avenue.

According to a Metro Police spokesperson, officers responding to a report of a shooting found a person with apparent gunshot wound injuries.

Two other victims, believed to have been injured in the same incident, walked into a hospital seeking treatment. One of those victims was said to be in critical condition.

IMPD hasn't provided a condition report on the other victims.