Police investigate east Indy shooting that left three injured

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were injured - one critically - in a shooting incident on the east side of Indianapolis.
It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 3700 block of North Shadeland Avenue.
According to a Metro Police spokesperson, officers responding to a report of a shooting found a person with apparent gunshot wound injuries.
Two other victims, believed to have been injured in the same incident, walked into a hospital seeking treatment. One of those victims was said to be in critical condition.
IMPD hasn't provided a condition report on the other victims.
An investigation is underway.