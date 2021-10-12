Police investigate double shooting on east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating after two people were shot on the city's east side.
The incident happened just before midnight Monday in the 1800 block of Wellington Avenue, which is northwest of 16th Street and Franklin Road.
Few details were immediately available, but an IMPD spokesperson confirmed officers found two people with apparent gunshot injuries.
One of the victims was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The condition of the second person is not known.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as additional information becomes available.
