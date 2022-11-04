Police investigate crash that seriously injured bicyclist on East Michigan Street

It happened near Colorado Avenue around 1 a.m. Friday.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was seriously injured early Friday in a crash on the near east side.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Michigan Street at Colorado Avenue, which is just east of Sherman Drive.

Police said a person on a bicycle was struck by a truck. They were taken to Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

IMPD said the driver of the truck stopped after the crash, showed no signs of impairment and is cooperating with police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.