The department posted on social media it was part of an investigation into thefts from vehicles.

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Boone County have asked for help from the public to identify three people whose images were captured recently on surveillance cameras.

In a social media post, the Boone County Sheriff's Department said the trio had been involved in thefts from vehicles early Saturday morning.

If you have information that could assist investigators, you're asked to contact a sheriff's deputy by calling 765-482-1412, option 4.