Police searching for man missing from east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are asking for the public's help in finding a man reported missing from the east side Tuesday.

Keith Standeford, 43, was last seen around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 in the 1900 block of North Post Road and may need medical attention.

Police say Standeford is a 5-foot, 6-inch white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black-and-white flannel jacket.

If you have information about Standeford's whereabouts, call 911 or the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160. You can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.