Police: Hotel robbed of copper wire, piping in Kokomo

An employee told them sometime between June 1 and June 5, someone forced entry into the business and took a large amount of copper wire and piping.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Investigators with the Kokomo Police Department are looking to find who may have stolen large amounts of copper wire and piping from a hotel.

On June 7, 2023 around 10:43 a.m., officers of the Kokomo Police Department were sent to the Garden Inn at 4021 S. Lafountain St. on reports of a burglary.

Upon arrival, officers reportedly spoke to an employee of the company who owns the property. The employee told them sometime between June 1 and June 5, someone forced entry into the business and took a large amount of copper wire and piping from the building.

On June 8, 2023, at approximately 9:06 p.m., officers were sent back to the Garden Inn in reference to a burglary in progress.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to a witness who said they saw a man driving a white van pull up to the building. Several minutes later, the witness heard glass breaking.

The witness took several photos of the suspect and vehicle before it left the area.

This case remains under investigation. You can also leave an anonymous tip by using the tip411 app, or you can contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-457-1105.