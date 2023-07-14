Police: Girl injured in Lawrence shooting

The shooting was reported around 4 a.m. Friday.

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Lawrence police are investigating after a girl was injured in a shooting early Friday morning.

Shortly before 4 a.m., Lawrence Police Department officers responded to the 4800 block of North Kenyon Drive for a report of a person shot.

Police told 13News that a preliminary investigation indicated a resident in the neighborhood was sleeping in his van parked in a home's driveway and woke up to a person breaking into the vehicle.

The resident shot the person, described by police as a female under 18, twice. The girl ran from the car and was located by police at a nearby home with two gunshot wounds. She was alert and interacting with medics, and her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

A Lawrence Police Department spokesperson said there is no ongoing threat to the public.