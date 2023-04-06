Police: Former Avon officer taken into custody on warrant

Avon's police chief told 13News Alexander Howell was taken into custody in Howard County Wednesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Avon Police say a former officer of their department was taken into custody Wednesday in connection with an arrest warrant.

In an email message, Avon Deputy Chief of Police Brian Nugent told 13News his department was notified around 9 p.m. that Alexander Howell was taken into custody without incident in Howard County in connection with a warrant issued through Hendricks County for domestic battery.

Howell worked for Avon Police from 2015 until September 2022, when he resigned for personal reasons, Nugent said.

"While we are deeply saddened to learn of this incident, we appreciate the professionalism of the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department, Howard County Sheriff’s Department, as well as the integrity of the impending judicial process that Mr. Howell is entitled to at this time," Nugent said in the statement, adding Howell's transfer to the Hendricks County Jail was pending.