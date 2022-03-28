Police chase ends in crash on Indianapolis' near southeast side

The crash occurred near the intersection of Villa Avenue and Walker Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — A police chase ended in a crash on Indianapolis' near southeast side early Monday morning.

IMPD officers attempted to pull over a vehicle they believed was wanted for criminal reckless involving shots fired around 2 a.m. The driver fled, leading officers on a chase before crashing into a garage near the intersection of Villa Avenue and Walker Ave, west of South Keystone Avenue, police said.

The adult female driver was arrested for fleeing in a vehicle, criminal mischief and false identity, and had five warrants, police told 13News.

Police also found fake guns and paraphernalia in the car.