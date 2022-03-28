Police chase ends in crash on Indianapolis' near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A police chase ended in a crash on Indianapolis' near southeast side early Monday morning.
IMPD officers attempted to pull over a vehicle they believed was wanted for criminal reckless involving shots fired around 2 a.m. The driver fled, leading officers on a chase before crashing into a garage near the intersection of Villa Avenue and Walker Ave, west of South Keystone Avenue, police said.
The adult female driver was arrested for fleeing in a vehicle, criminal mischief and false identity, and had five warrants, police told 13News.
Police also found fake guns and paraphernalia in the car.
The woman was taken to an area hospital to be checked out for injuries.