Police: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. marker damaged in Marion was an accident

A witness told police he believes the SUV hit black ice and slid into the marker.

MARION, Ind. — A Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Way marker damaged in Marion was an accident, according to police.

The marker was hit around 1:10 a.m. Feb. 4, breaking it in half.

Police said an SUV driven by Kevin Jackson Jr., 23, was driving on North Baldwin Avenue when it hit the marker.

A witness told police he was also driving along Baldwin Avenue and believes the SUV hit black ice and slid into the marker.