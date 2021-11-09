Police: Body found after east Indianapolis vehicle fire

The body was discovered after a fire in the 7500 block of Woodlawn Avenue early Tuesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro Police are investigating after a body was found after an east side vehicle fire.

Police and fire equipment responded to a report of a vehicle on fire around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 7500 block of Woodlawn Avenue. The location is just northeast of Brookville Road and Shadeland Avenue.

IMPD said the car was running and that a fire was underway in the back.

The fire was quickly extinguished. When the trunk was opened, the body of what is believed to be an adult male was discovered.

The fire is suspected to have been intentionally set. Homicide investigators are at the scene.

What other people are reading:



