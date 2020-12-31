Police asking for help and safety on New Year's Eve

Law enforcement is asking people to not call 911 to report fireworks, loud parties or other issues that are not a true emergency.

INDIANAPOLIS — New Year's Eve is a time of celebration. It is also one of the busiest times for 911 centers in Indiana.

The concern is that many of the 911 calls made will not be true emergencies. Law enforcement is asking people to not call 911 to report fireworks, loud parties or other issues that are not a true emergency.

The hope is to keep 911 lines free for life or death situations.

Tips to help with when to call 911 on New Year’s Eve include:

Call 911 to report a suspected drunk driver.

If you see someone firing a gun, call 911.

If you see an assault, disturbance or fight, call 911.

Always call 911 for a medical and/or fire emergency.

If you accidentally called 911 and did not realize it; don't hang up. Dispatchers will have to call you back, which will only tie up their valuable time.

When reporting an emergency, always call 911 if you can. Only text when you must.

IMPD added an extra warning about not firing guns into the air to celebrate the new year.

A smaller caliber bullet fired into the air can fall at a rate of 300 feet per second, and larger caliber ammunition can fall at a rate of 500 feet per second. A rate of 150 to 170 feet per second can penetrate the human skin, while a velocity of 200 feet per second can penetrate the human skull.