IMPD detectives safely locate missing 74-year-old man

Galbreath was last seen on Friday just after 6 p.m. in the 2400 block of North Harding Street, which is located on the near northwest side of Indianapolis.



IMPD described Galbreath as a 5 foot 9 inch tall man who weighs about 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.



Galbreath suffers from schizophrenia and has symptoms of dementia. IMPD asked anyone who found Galbreath to assess his physical and emotional status.