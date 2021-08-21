Police ask for help identifying body of pregnant woman found in Lake Michigan

"Lake Michigan Jane Doe," is believed to have gone into the lake anywhere from the northern Indiana shoreline to the northern Illinois shoreline.

LAKE COUNTY, Illinois — Police are asking for help identifying the body of a pregnant woman who was pulled from Lake Michigan this month.

The deceased woman, who the Lake County Sheriff's Office is calling "Lake Michigan Jane Doe," is believed to have gone into the lake anywhere from the northern Indiana shoreline to the northern Illinois shoreline.

She had been in the lake for seven to 12 days before a fisherman saw her body floating in the water about three miles southeast of Waukegan Harbor and called for help. The U.S. Coast Guard recovered her body shortly after at around 3 p.m. on Aug. 15.

The woman was six to seven months pregnant at the time of her death, according to the sheriff's office.

Now police are trying to identify her. They had a sketch artist draw her portrait and described the woman in detail in the hopes that someone would be able to identify her.

She's 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs between 150 and 170 pounds. She had brown eyes and black hair that was likely pulled into a bun. Her fingernails and toenails were manicured and painted white. She was wearing a pink-colored summer dress.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office in Illinois even posted her information and sketch on Facebook to ask for help from the public and the public has answered their call by sharing the post nearly 7,000 in one day.

**UPDATE: Seeking Assistance in Identifying Woman** Lake County Sheriff’s Detectives are seeking the community’s... Posted by Lake County IL Sheriff's Office on Friday, August 20, 2021