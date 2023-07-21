Police ask for help finding missing Columbus woman

Grace Arbuckle, 26, was last seen on June 30 in Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police are asking for help finding a missing Columbus woman.

Grace Arbuckle, 26, was last seen on June 30.

She is described as being 5-feet 7-inches tall and 125 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police also say she has a tattoo on one of her fingers reading "Grace Arbuckle" in cursive.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Columbus Police at 812-376-2600.

Police Seek Tips for Missing Columbus Woman The Columbus Police are asking for the publics’ help in finding 26-year-old... Posted by Columbus Police Department (Indiana) on Friday, July 21, 2023

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.