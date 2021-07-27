Police arrest man in series of attempted robberies around Indianapolis

Indianapolis Metro Police say the alleged incidents happened within an hour on Monday, July 26.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have arrested a man in connection with the attempted robbery of three gas stations Monday.

Indianapolis Metro Police say the alleged incidents happened within a time frame of less than one hour.

12:49 a.m. BP at 4949 E Thompson Road

1:21 a.m. Speedway at 8010 S Emerson Avenue

1:30 a.m. Shell at 8925 S Emerson Avenue

Detectives determined the description of the suspect, his clothing, his vehicle and the weapon were the same in each of the alleged robberies.

IMPD said an officer was speaking with a victim when they saw a car and driver matching the descriptions entering a parking lot in the 8000 block of Emerson Avenue. William Eland III was taken into custody without incident.

Eland was arrested and faces attempted robbery allegations. The prosecutor's office will make a decision about any charges.

If you have information, contact the IMPD Homicide/Robbery Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 (TIPS). You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to a felony arrest.

