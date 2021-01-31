Police: Subject in custody after shots fired in Carmel

Police closed off Main St. just west of Old Town Carmel before taking a subject into custody.

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police report a person is in custody after shots were fired on Main Street just west of Old Town Carmel late Sunday morning.

Police responded to a disturbance near Main and Meadow Lane, which is in a residential area between the Monon Trail and Guilford Avenue.

A Carmel police spokesman said a subject was firing shots from inside a house shortly before noon, prompting a large police response to try to secure the neighborhood.

That person, who has not been identified by authorities, was eventually taken into custody and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Shots were fired before the subject was taken into custody, but it is not clear if those shots were self-inflicted, came from law enforcement, or both.

Police are still investigating.

Check back for updates.