Police: 8 Frankfort residents killed in crash in Mexico

Two Community Schools of Frankfort students and a one-month-old baby were among those killed in the crash, the Frankfort Police Department said.

FRANKFORT, Ind. — Eight Frankfort residents were killed in a crash while traveling in Mexico, police said.

In a social media post, the Frankfort Police Department said two students who attended Frankfort schools – Jocelyn Mejia Garcia and Jesus Mejia Garcia – were among those killed in the crash.

Their father Guadalupe and two other relatives – Fernando Garcia and Jesus Angeles – were killed in the crash. Also killed were Maria Cuevas as well as Blanca Guzman and her one-month-old baby, the department said.

“We have lost 8 of our family members, friends and Frankfort residents. Please keep the family in your prayers. Very sad situation. We need to honor their memory and ensure the families get the answers regarding the cause of the crash.” Frankfort Police Chief Scott Shoemaker said in a statement.

The Community Schools of Frankfort will have counselors available for friends, teachers and classmates of the students beginning April 17, police said.