Police: 3 wounded in east Indianapolis shooting

The incident happened just before midnight Monday near East 38th Street & Mitthoeffer Road.
INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating after three people were shot late Monday.

It happened just before midnight in the 10100 block of John Marshall Drive, which is near East 38th Street and North Mitthoefer Road.

Few details were immediately available, but an IMPD spokesperson confirmed the investigation of a shooting where three people suffered apparent gunshot wounds. They were taken to hospitals where all three were said to be in "stable" condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

