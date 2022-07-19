x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police: 3 hurt when pickup truck, train collide in Clinton County

It happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday at a Norfolk Southern crossing along County Road 750 West.
Credit: Clinton Co Sheriff's Department

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — Police said three people were taken to hospitals after the driver of a pickup truck drove into the path of a train in Clinton County.

It happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday at a Norfolk Southern crossing on County Road 750 West near Gas Line road.

The sheriff's department said their preliminary investigation indicated that "a blue 2006 Ford pickup truck, driven by Lora Elston, 65, of Battleground was traveling northbound and, for an unknown reason, entered into the path of an westbound train."

RELATED: Henry County collision sends semi tumbling over interstate bridge

A girl, 7, was taken by helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital. Elston and a 7-year-old boy both were transported to a Lafayette hospital. Police didn't share information about the extent of injuries or conditions.    

An investigation is ongoing.  

RELATED: Indianapolis family seeks answers after child, 3, dies in hit-and-run crash

Credit: Clinton Co Sheriff's Department

What other people are reading: 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Greenwood Park Mall reopens two days after mass shooting