COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two young sisters were shot and killed by their father, who died by suicide, according to Columbus police.

Officers were called to a domestic dispute on Danwood Drive, near Norton Road and Hard Road in west Columbus, around 10:20 p.m. on Friday.

When officers arrived, they heard gunshots coming from a home.

Two girls, 6-year-old Alyse Williams and 9-year-old Ava Williams, were found shot inside.

The girls were taken to Doctor's Hospital where they were pronounced dead early Saturday morning.

Police said the girls' father, 32-year-old Aaron Williams, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.