Police: 2 fatally shot, 1 injured in north Indianapolis shooting

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday near 71st Street and Michigan Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after three people were shot Tuesday on Indianapolis' north side. Two of the victims have died.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of Rue de Margot Drive, which is just east of West 71st Street and North Michigan Road.

IMPD hasn't shared many details but confirmed that officers answering a call of a shooting found three victims with apparent gunshot wounds.

Two people have been pronounced dead. A third person was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as additional information becomes available.

This shooting comes at the end of a year where Indianapolis saw more violence than ever before. Also on Tuesday, a man who was critically injured in a shooting in Castleton died.

By Monday afternoon, Indianapolis had recorded 263 homicides for the year. This number is far beyond last year's record-breaking number of 245. Additionally, Monday's count doesn't include the Castleton shooting or Tuesday night's triple shooting.

“We've got to get back to people caring about life," said IMPD Chief Randal Taylor in an interview with 13News before the Thanksgiving holiday. “And, if you don't care about life, then I'm concerned about you, because I don't know what you'll do.”

On scene of 3 people shot at Rue de Margot Drive. IMPD says 2 people are dead, 1 injured pic.twitter.com/yloTin2ZM0 — Emily Longnecker (@EmilyWTHR) December 29, 2021

As the year comes to a close, city leaders and lawmakers are setting their sights on 2022 and how to make the new year less violent.

At the statehouse, Marion County's Republican senators announced a package of bills aimed at curbing crime.

They detailed a total of five bills that address some of the things community leaders and the police union have been complaining about. One of the bills would reduce the number of violent offenders released on bail. Another would establish a Marion County crime reduction board and a third would regulate charitable bail organizations by requiring they register with the Department of Insurance.

IMPD is also working to upgrade its crime-fighting technology to assist police response and evidence gathering as part of the city's effort to curb violent crime.