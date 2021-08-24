Police: 1 dead after East 10th Street crash

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after being struck in a traffic accident on Indianapolis' east side.
Police said it happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of East 10th Street, which is just west of Shadeland Avenue.
Not many details were immediately available, but an officer confirmed to 13News that one person was killed after being struck by a vehicle.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as additional information becomes available.
