Police: 1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting on east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and another was wounded early Saturday in a shooting on Indianapolis' east side.
The incident happened just after 1 a.m. in the 2100 block of Lake Terrace West Drive, which is just northwest of 21st Street and Mitthoeffer Road.
An Indianapolis Metro Police spokesperson said officers responding to a 911 call about a shooting found two victims in a vehicle. One of the victims, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, an adult female, was reportedly "stable" when taken to an area hospital.
There's no word on suspects or a possible motive.
Anyone with information can contact Det. Larry Craciunoiu at the IMPD Homicide Office, (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Larry.Craciunoiu@indy.gov
You can also can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana, (317) 262-8477 (TIPS) to remain anonymous.
