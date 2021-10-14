x
'Play for Justice' at Putnamville Correctional Facility features Indiana Pacers players

Players, coaches and team leadership will also have conversations with the inmates
GREENCASTLE, Ind. — The Indiana Pacers and Represent Justice are teaming up to "Play for Justice" at the Putnamville Correctional Facility in Greencastle on Thursday.

Pacers players, coaches and team leadership will meet with the inmates for meaningful conversations.

Then they'll hit the court for a scrimmage.

The game begins at 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon. 

