'Get out, get out!': 21 Astros fans survive after plane headed to ALCS crashes, burns near Houston

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — It was a terrifying morning for 21 Astros fans who were in a plane that crashed as it was taking off in Waller County. We've learned the flight was heading to Boston for the American League Championship Series when something went terribly wrong.
"It was going to be the trip of a lifetime and then I came to a quick halt!" said a passenger who didn't want to be identified. "Going down the runway, and it just all the sudden they slammed on the brakes."
The MD-87 was taking off from Houston Executive Airport but never got off the ground. It rolled through a fence and into a field near FM 2855, north of Morton Road, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
“Things were flying around and when it finally came to a stop, they just said 'Get out, get out' because we thought it was going to explode," the passenger said. "It was already on fire before we got out of it!"
That passenger said they exited the plane through the emergency slides and many of their belongings burned when the plane went up in flames.
RELATED: Houston developer, Rodeo director owns plane that crashed, caught fire near Houston with 21 people on board
What we know
- Plane was going to Boston for Game 4 of the ALCS
- It never got off the ground during takeoff
- Plane rolled through a fence and caught fire in a field
- All 21 people -- 18 passengers and 3 crew members -- got off safely
- Two people transported for minor injuries
- Plane was an MD-87
Update from Texas DPS in YouTube video below:
The plane is owned by James Alan Kent, who was one of the 18 passengers. His wife told KHOU 11 they are very thankful that everyone, including a 10-year-old, is OK.
There were no fatalities and no serious injuries, but two people were taken to the hospital, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
"This is a good day," said a DPS official in response to the plane crash. "This is actually a day of celebration for a lot of people.
The NTSB sent a team to Houston to investigate the cause of the fiery crash.
Air 11 flew over the wreckage, where you could see emergency crews working to put out the large fire. The plane appeared to be destroyed.
After the crash, all runways were suspended to air traffic.
AERIALS: Raw video of plane on fire
KHOU 11 reporter David Gonzalez and Janelle Bludau were at the scene gathering details. You can follow them on social media for any developments.
Check back for updates.