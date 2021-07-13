Plainfield woman hit and killed along I-70

INDIANAPOLIS — A Plainfield woman is dead after being hit on I-70 near Harding Street Tuesday morning.
State Police said troopers found 23-year-old Taylor Fletcher on the left shoulder of the interstate unresponsive shortly after midnight.
Medics pronounced Fletcher dead at the scene.
Police said the car that hit Fletcher left, but it was found a short time later.
Indiana State Police said the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.
