Plainfield Police ask for public's help in search for missing man

PLAINFIELD, Ind — Plainfield police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 34-year-old man.

Marcus Evans was last seen on a Ring camera leaving a home in the 1800 block of Wedgewood Place, near County Road 900 East and Bradford Road, police said. He was wearing a gray jacket, black jeans, black shoes and was carrying a green backpack.

Anyone with information on Evans' whereabouts is asked to contact the Hendricks County Communication Center at 317-839-8700.

Missing Adult - Marcus Evans, 34 year old black male last scene on ring camera leaving 1835 Wedgewood Pl. in Plainfield.... Posted by Plainfield Police Department on Friday, September 23, 2022

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.