Plainfield police searching for missing woman

PLAINFIELD, Ind — Plainfield police are looking for a 59-year-old woman missing.

Gina Gary was last seen near the Mill Run Apartments. Police say she is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. It's unknown what she was wearing when she was last seen.

According to the department, Gary frequently takes walks and it is unknown where she may go.

Anyone with information on her location should call the Hendricks County Communications Center at 317-839-8700 and reference case HP23-336.

**Missing Person** PPD is looking for a reported missing person, Gina Gary, 59 years old, white/female last seen in the... Posted by Plainfield Police Department on Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.