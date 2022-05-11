Plainfield PD investigating deadly motorcycle crash

An initial investigation said a motorcyclist collided with a semi after the semi-truck driver made a left turn from Ronald Reagan onto Airtech.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Plainfield Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist.

The crash happened May 11 at 12:17 p.m. on Ronald Reagan Parkway and Airtech Parkway.

Police said a motorcyclist was traveling south on Ronald Reagan when a northbound semi made a left turn from Ronald Reagan onto Airtech. The motorcyclist collided with the semi.

Police said they were on scene about one minute after getting the call. They did CPR on the motorcyclist until medics arrived. He later died at the hospital.

Police said the driver of the semi-tractor trailer had no injuries and is cooperating with the investigation.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.