Plainfield police chief honors officer with awards for saving woman's life

Officer Robert Sumner received the Medal of Valor and the Life Saving Award for his heroic efforts.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — NOTE: The above video is from a previous report from when the rescue took place.

The Town of Plainfield is recognizing one of its officers for his heroic efforts in saving a woman's life last month.

Police Chief Jared McKee presented Officer Robert Sumner with the Medal of Valor and the Life Saving Award at Monday's town council meeting.

Sumner is credited with rescuing a woman from a car that was sinking in a retention pond on Dec. 28, 2021.

The woman called 911 around 7 a.m. to report her vehicle was sinking in a pond in the 1200 block of Stanley Road. The dispatcher instructed the woman to try to kick the window to break it open, but she was unable to do it.

Sumner arrived a short time later, and was able to break the back window of the car with a pocket knife he got from a passerby who had stopped to help. He then used the knife to cut off the airbag and found the woman on the phone with 911, barely above the rising water in the vehicle. He was able to pull her out to safety.

At last nights Plainfield Town Council meeting, Chief McKee presented the Medal of Valor as well as a Life Saving Award... Posted by Plainfield Police Department on Tuesday, January 11, 2022

The passerby called the rescue a group effort.

"It's something that I hope people would do if they see something or somebody needs help," he said after the incident.