Plainfield Police: Jury duty call is a scam

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Plainfield Police Department is sending out a warning to residents after receiving multiple reports of scam calls Monday.
The department issued an alert on Facebook, saying the calls come from someone claiming to be a representative of PPD.
"They mention that you missed jury duty and you must pay $1,000 to the police department to resolve the issue," the Facebook post says. "Please be advised that the Plainfield Police Department will NEVER call you and ask for money over the phone and our agency does not enforce jury notifications."
PPD encouraged anyone who has fallen victim to the scam in Plainfield to call the Hendricks County Communication Center at 317-839-8700 to report it.
