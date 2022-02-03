Plainfield HS student dies from crash involving Avon school bus

Superintendent Scott Olinger sent a message to families Friday and confirmed senior Ashley Moore died from her injuries in the crash.

AVON, Ind. — A senior at Plainfield High School has died after a crash Wednesday involving an Avon school bus.

Plainfield Community School Corporation Superintendent Scott Olinger sent a message to families Friday and confirmed Ashley Moore died from her injuries in the crash. Olinger said Ashley's sister, Jennifer, who is a sophomore, was also injured in the crash but is expected to make a full recovery.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Dan Jones Road, near County Road 200 South.

According to officials with Avon schools, 33 students on the bus had just left Cedar Elementary when the crash happened. Fire officials said two of those students were checked for minor injuries.

The students were taken to nearby Avon High School to be picked up by parents.

Police shared updated information about the crash Wednesday evening, saying an investigation was ongoing but that they had no reason to suspect impaired or aggressive driving played a role.

Here is the rest of Olinger's statement to Plainfield families:

Our heartfelt condolences are with her family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.

The death of a child is always a sad and troubling event and can often have a profound effect on the student’s friends and classmates. It is extremely important for children to have an opportunity to talk through their feelings and reactions in an age appropriate manner. Over the next few days, we recommend that you encourage your child to talk about how they are feeling while you listen attentively to what they’re saying and watch their behaviors.

Please know that we are here to help your family through this grief and have many supports available. We have had crisis counselors available for students and staff and will continue to do so. Additionally, please reach out to Mr. Cooney and his staff if your student needs additional support.

We sincerely thank you for your concern and thoughts during this difficult time. Please keep Ashley’s family and friends in your hearts.