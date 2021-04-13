Plainfield board approves improvements to police cameras

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Improvements to Plainfield Police body-worn and in-car cameras are coming, thanks to a contract Monday by the town council.
The board passed a measure that would upgrade the cameras and storage of recordings.
“The Plainfield Police Department was the first law enforcement department in Hendricks County to wear body cameras while on duty,” said Jared McKee, police chief. “We continue to be a leader in the community by investing in the most up-to-date technology. The advantage of this new system is that the camera will essentially always be recording, which is advantageous for all of our staff and those we encounter.”
The camera improvements follow an effort to train officers with a de-escalation simulator program, where “real-life” encounters are faced. The program provides immediate positive feedback when de-escalation techniques are successfully used. It has become part of the department’s use of force training.
“I am thankful that the council sees the benefits of a robust body worn and in-car camera system and is willing to finance such a large endeavor,” said McKee. “As we continually strive towards police professionalism, our transparency to the public should always be imbedded in everything we do. I am honored to serve the community of Plainfield and thankful for the continued support as we progress through these ever-changing times.”