PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A fire Wednesday afternoon at an Ascension St. Vincent facility in Plainfield caused the building to shut down for the remainder of the day.

Plainfield Fire Territory said crews responded to the fire at 2155 E. Main St. shortly after 1 p.m. They were able to quickly put out a fire in the ceiling and there were no injuries.

The facility houses primary care and specialty care providers.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.