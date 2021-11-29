x
Pizza delivery driver killed when porch collapses at Connersville home

Police said the accident happened Saturday around 11:30 p.m.
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Police said a pizza delivery man died Saturday after he was injured when a porch collapsed. 

Police responded around 11:30 p.m. to an address on West 27th Street in Connersville for an injured person. Officers located a man pinned by heavy debris in front of a home. 

Police said 45-year-old William Fields was delivering pizzas for Pizza King when the porch collapsed. Police and medics extricated Fields from the debris and attempted life-saving measures, but he was later pronounced dead at a Connersville hospital.

Investigators say the incident appears to have been an accident and there is no ongoing investigation.

