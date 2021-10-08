Pinners Conference happening at Indiana State Fairgrounds Oct. 8-9

The Pinners Conference is happening at the Indiana State Fairgrounds through Saturday and features more than 200 booths and 100 hands-on classes.

INDIANAPOLIS — Get an early start on Christmas and support hundreds of local businesses this weekend.

The Pinners Conference is happening at the Indiana State Fairgrounds through Saturday and features more than 200 booths and 100 hands-on classes.

It also helps local business owners gain some exposure following the pandemic.

The conference's creator and her family team travel around the country to select cities. It's the first time they've been to Indy.

"I feel like there's a great local small businesses and I find that when we have that, it's a chance for local people to shop their own people," said Roxanne Bennett, Pinners Conference CEO.