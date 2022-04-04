Pinewood Derby track returns to Indiana State Museum

The two-story track has returned to the Indiana State Museum through April 10.

INDIANAPOLIS — The two-story Pinewood Derby track has returned to the Indiana State Museum through April 10. Racers can bring a car they have built or borrow one from the museum.

"It's based off of the Pinewood Derby cars that scouts would make," said Stephanie Kazmierzak, public programs manager with the Indiana State Museum. "Now, of course, if you've been a scout, you've made your own Pinewood Derby car, you're familiar with the smaller tracks, but we wanted to take that to the next level."

The track starts on the second floor and is 125 feet long.

"It's got four lanes and you have the chance to use one of our pre-made cars or bring your own Pinewood Derby car to run down this incredible race track,” Kazmierzak said.

The Pinewood Derby track is included with museum admission. The museum is closed Monday and Tuesday.