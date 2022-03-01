Pike Township Schools holding remote learning day Monday

The district said the change was due to absences in its transportation department.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metropolitan School District of Pike Township students will not be returning to the classroom on Monday as planned following winter break.

The district announced in a Facebook post around 5:45 a.m. on Monday that all Pike schools will provide remote instruction on Jan. 3 due to absences in its transportation department.

Students are instructed to log in to Canvas to access assignments and Zoom links.

The district's early learning center will be open and follow its regular scheduled, MSD of Pike Township said.

This isn't the first time this school year that transportation issues have led to the cancellation of in-person instruction for Pike Township students. The district moved to remote instruction for two straight days in September due to bus driver shortages.

1-3-22 - Remote Instruction Due to absences in our transportation department, all Pike schools will provide remote... Posted by MSD of Pike Township on Monday, January 3, 2022