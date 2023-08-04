Pike Township adjusts school calendar for next April's total solar eclipse

The district said Monday that students and staff won't attend classes on April 8, 2024.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County school district has announced plans to cancel classes on April 8, 2024, the day Indianapolis is in the path of a total solar eclipse.

(Note: The attached video is a previous 13News report about the eclipse.)

On Monday, Pike Township Schools said in a social media post that students and staff won't attend classes next April 8. Friday March 29, a previously scheduled "flex day," will now be an in-session day, the district said.

Pike cited "safety concerns related to the long total solar eclipse" in announcing the change.

The 2024 Great North American Eclipse is the biggest astronomical event around Indianapolis in 819 years and the first total solar eclipse in the United States since 2017.